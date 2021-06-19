Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.400-14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.40-14.70 EPS.

JAZZ traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,536. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.63.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

