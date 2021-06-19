Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €38.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SZG. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.63 ($32.51).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €24.02 ($28.26) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 12-month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.86.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

