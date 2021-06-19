Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Howard Hughes Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Howard Hughes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.88) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.18. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $113.20.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 13.1% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 253,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 237,854 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.