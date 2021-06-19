Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €28.43 ($33.45).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €23.60 ($27.76) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 12-month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €24.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

