Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JRONY. HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.5013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

