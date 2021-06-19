JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,001 shares of company stock worth $525,473 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

