JLB & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.19. 2,387,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,481. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

