JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 111 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

UNH stock traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $389.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,948. The company has a market capitalization of $367.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $285.57 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

