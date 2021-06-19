JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 916,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 50,872 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 56.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 116,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

