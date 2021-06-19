Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,736.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $38,956.52 and $8,736.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00059586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.61 or 0.00738592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00043481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00083699 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading



