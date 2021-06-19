JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $129.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YY. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

YY stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. JOYY has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 35.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

