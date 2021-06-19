JOYY’s (YY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $148.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.71.

NASDAQ YY traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,572. JOYY has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after buying an additional 1,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

