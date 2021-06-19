JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 737,837 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737,837 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.49% of HUTCHMED worth $62,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

