JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 953,033 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.48% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $71,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $57,170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,589,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,033 shares of company stock worth $7,696,336.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

ALGM opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

