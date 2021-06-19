JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $61,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,076,000 after buying an additional 918,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after buying an additional 199,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,963,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,150,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,557,000 after buying an additional 1,606,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:JEF opened at $29.36 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.