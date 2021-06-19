JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 10,694 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $68,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS stock opened at $325.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.