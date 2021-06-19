JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $113.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.44.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.97. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.