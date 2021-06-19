JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 198.72 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 200.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277.90 ($3.63).

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.