Jupai (NYSE:JP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.93

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.50. Jupai shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 314,980 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jupai by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

