Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

KAMN opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 6.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

