Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $10.69 on Friday. Katapult has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Get Katapult alerts:

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.