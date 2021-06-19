Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $159.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.38.

WLTW stock opened at $225.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $5,343,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $1,416,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

