Kepos Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNACU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $153,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,228,000.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

GNACU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.