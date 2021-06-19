Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 559,000 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 559,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,486. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

