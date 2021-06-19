Kepos Capital LP Has $18.73 Million Stock Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine comprises 1.2% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $18,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at $5,680,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at $2,869,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,283. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

