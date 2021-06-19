Kepos Capital LP Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 503,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VELOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,556,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,186,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $449,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

VELOU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. 17,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.