Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 604,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $14,969,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $10,102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $5,982,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $2,991,000.

Shares of GTPBU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. 32,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,391. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

