Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000.

Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

