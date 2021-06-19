Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 604,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $5,982,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $2,991,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $699,000.

GTPBU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. 32,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

