Kepos Capital LP Trims Holdings in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,900 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 667,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

OTCMKTS:NMMCU remained flat at $$10.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

