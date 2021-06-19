Kepos Capital LP Trims Stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,900 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMMCU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in North Mountain Merger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 667,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMMCU remained flat at $$10.19 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

