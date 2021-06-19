KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

MPW opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

