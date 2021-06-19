Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,856 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $34,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

NYSE KMB opened at $128.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

