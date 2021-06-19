Korea Investment CORP Buys 567,200 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 590.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Slack Technologies worth $26,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,444,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,326,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,225,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,442,000 after buying an additional 1,477,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,052,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,041,000 after buying an additional 401,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $171,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $44,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WORK. DA Davidson cut their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

WORK stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.