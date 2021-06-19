Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $20,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,790 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $107.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.94.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $32.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

