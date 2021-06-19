Korea Investment CORP Has $35.35 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 50.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 639,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644,291 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $35,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

