Korea Investment CORP Has $39.99 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Shares of INTU opened at $473.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.13. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.99 and a 12 month high of $478.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

