Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,198,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 307,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.