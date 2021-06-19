Korea Investment CORP Sells 176,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Insiders sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.93.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

