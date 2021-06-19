Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 642 ($8.39). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 625 ($8.17), with a volume of 969,784 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRE. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 921.50 ($12.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 480.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 661.54.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

