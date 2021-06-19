Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Research analysts at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $191.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.86. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $146.74 and a 12 month high of $198.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $32,617,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $29,965,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 718.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 38.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

