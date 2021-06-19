Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

LDSCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LDSCY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

