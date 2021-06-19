LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Update

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 210.0 days.

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $74.80 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $49.95 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.55.

LNXSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

