LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.79. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 12,143 shares worth $190,008. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,096,000 after buying an additional 301,833 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,447,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LendingClub by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

