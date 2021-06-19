LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in LendingTree were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,088,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after buying an additional 152,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TREE stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.53. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

