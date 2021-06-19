Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.37.

Shares of LEN opened at $98.17 on Friday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Lennar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

