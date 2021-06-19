LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Macquarie

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
LPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $10.55 on Thursday. LG Display has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
