LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Macquarie

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $10.55 on Thursday. LG Display has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 424,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 1,679.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 520,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at $3,273,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

