LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $10.38. LG Display shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 6,856 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.