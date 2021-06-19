LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $10.38. LG Display shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 6,856 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 1,679.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 520,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 116,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

