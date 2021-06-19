LHT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $146,198.59 and approximately $16.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008027 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000230 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

