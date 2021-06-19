Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$77.22. Linamar shares last traded at C$76.15, with a volume of 257,823 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNR shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.2499994 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Linamar’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total transaction of C$134,471.70. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$532,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,416. Insiders have sold 15,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,522 over the last quarter.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

